Marvel fans are convinced that Scarlet Witch will return to the MCU, but they're not sure if she'll rejoin the Avengers

Marvel fans are debating Scarlet Witch's return to the MCU – and while everyone can pretty much agree that Wanda will be back, they're not sure if it'll be as part of the next iteration of the Avengers or in another capacity.

Wanda was a member of the original Avengers squad, but has kind of been off doing her own thing since Endgame. After the events of WandaVision, she was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and her fate was left a little ambiguous at the end of the movie. Although a return hasn't been confirmed, most fans seem to think it's a matter of if, not when – but will she be accepted back into the Avengers? And would she even want to be?

"Of course we don’t even know what the new Avengers team will be yet, but technically speaking it’s not like Wanda was ever kicked out or left the Avengers," one Reddit user wrote . "I don’t think the point of Wandavision was for her to go down a dark path where she leaves the Avengers, it was more of taking the character on a difficult journey that might make her a more morally complex character but is still part of the team. She’s even still considered an Avenger by Dr Strange at the beginning of [Doctor Strange 2]."

Someone else replied, "I think the next step for her is to rejoin some team, whether that be the Avengers or finding someplace among an X-Men-tangent team a la the Brotherhood. From both WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2, it's clear that Wanda suffers a lot more from her depression and antagonistic tendencies when she's alone and isolated. One step for herself to keep her mental health in check is by being around a group of close people, not going solo."

"Wanda can show up to the next Avengers level threat a few scenes after the main crew, like Thor did in Wakanda. She'll redeem herself with a big intro but stay distant due to what she did," wrote another user. "Boom, good story-telling moment for those that paid attention and cool moment for everyone else wondering where she is cause they watched WandaVision and not Doctor Strange (or vice-versa)."

"Will? Most likely. Lots of hints and nods," said another. Should? I dunno, I think she's earned a break? She's gone from being experimented on by turbo-nazis, to assisting a genocidal robot, to losing her brother, to slow burn romancing a different robot, to being an enemy of the state, to having to kill her husband and then watch him brought back just long enough to die again, to being unmade. I think her full crash out via WandaVision and [Multiverse of Madness] shows that maybe she should rest up for a while. At least until the X-Men start showing up and ruin her life more somehow."

Next up for the MCU is Captain America: Brave New World, which arrives on the big screen on February 14 as part of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other new superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.