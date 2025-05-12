Hayley Atwell "would love" to return as Captain Carter in Avengers Doomsday or Secret Wars: "She's very much an underserved character"

Hayley Atwell says she wouldn't mind returning as Captain Peggy Carter for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

"I would love that,” Atwell told Den of Geek. "There are so many things that she could do, there's so much more I feel I can bring to a character because I've developed as time's gone on.

What's so great about having time behind you and having had a 20-year career so far is the development of skill, and I think there's so much more that Peggy can do. She's very much an underserved character."

Despite what it says on Atwell's Wikipedia, the actor has not been officially confirmed to return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday. However, it's quite possible that she will make an appearance – but she's keeping it under wraps for now (as Marvel actors tend to do). Atwell made her MCU at Agent Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger. Her last appearance was in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, as Captain Carter, but she was only on screen for a moment before Scarlet Witch cut her in half with her own shield.

Kevin Feige said that not every name was included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement livestream, and that more announcements are on the way.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will release on May 7, 2027. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.