One Marvel fan has done the maths on which Avengers: Endgame characters are returning for Doomsday, and fans are worried

With Avengers: Doomsday now filming and the film's release date only a year away, fans can't stop theorising about what's in store for the next Avengers reunion. One particular Reddit user has done the maths on which Avengers: Endgame characters are returning, and the results has some fans worried.

Following the news from Doomsday's cast reveal in late March, we know that the upcoming MCU movie will feature original Avengers, X-Men alumni, and Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four members.

"Kind of crazy to me that out of the 10 million characters in Infinity War/ Endgame who helped fight Thanos, only seven appear in the cast of 27 confirmed characters in Doomsday," points out a fan on Reddit, listing these returning actors as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Shuri aka current Black Panther), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Winston Duke (M'Baku), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

Of course, Feige confirmed that more cast members will be announced soon, with fans expecting characters like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk to join the team. However, the problem that this fan might be pointing at is the lack of continuity from Endgame's legacy. Will Doomsday be as impactful as the previous Avengers movies if the cast is packed with recent characters we haven't yet come to love and care for?

"They really should have focused on a core group of characters like they did for the Infinity Saga," wrote another Reddit user in the same conversation.

"Getting invested in all their stories and seeing them pop up in other peoples' movies was part of what kept us interested in the MCU and is what allowed Infinity War and Endgame to even be as epic as they were in the first place. Like you said, this just isn't going to hit the same. I'm optimistic that it'll be good, if nothing else since it's an Avengers movie and they have a lot riding on it. It'll be one hell of a spectacle either way though," the fan added.

These worries are understandable, but it might be a bit too early to know what Doomsday is going to look like. The secrecy behind the movie is incredibly intense at the moment, and we're probably not going to know more at least until Fantastic Four kicks off Marvel Phase 6 this summer. Let's not panic too soon.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, check out the rest of the upcoming Marvel movies headed your way. Then dive into the story so far with our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.