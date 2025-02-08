Nosferatu director Robert Eggers says that his upcoming werewolf horror movie is "the darkest thing" he's "ever written"

If Robert Eggers' claims are true, the werewolf movie he's working on could make Count Orlok look like the Count from Sesame Street. While attending a Q&A session at the Lincoln Center, the director of Nosferatu revealed a little bit more about what he had in store for his next meeting with one of cinema's most iconic monsters, which should do enough to have fans howling.

Caught by a fan on Twitter, Eggers teased, "It's a medieval werewolf movie. It's also the darkest thing I've ever written, by far." Considering this is coming from the man who turned Bill Skarsgård into a character that could give Pennywise a run for his money, we're unsure if we even want to believe him.

It's proving challenging to sniff many details out regarding Werwulf. What's known so far is that it's set in the 16th century and, according to Eggers' go-to cinematographer, Jarin Blaschke, will create a style for the creature that has never been caught on film. "I can’t tell you a thing," promised Blaschke. "But it’s something that’s not been done before that I’m aware of or not done in this way. So [we’re] just going to test it and see if it works."

Regarding the script, Eggers has also enlisted the talents of the Icelandic poet Sjón, who co-wrote his chilling Viking epic, The Northman. It's not the only project they are working on together, as it was recently announced that Eggers is heading into the more family-friendly territory of a long-awaited sequel to Labyrinth. We can only hope both will presumably star Willem Dafoe, but only one might have him dancing to David Bowie's Magic Dance, which sounds so good it's scary. Alternatively, you can get lost in our great pitch for a dark Labyrinth sequel here.