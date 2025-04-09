Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino returns to pit the character against Dracula in a new comic

Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino is returning to the character of Jack Russell for a new story. But this time, rather than a Marvel Studios Special Presentation set in the MCU, this time it's a comic book story pitting Marvel's famous werewolf against the most famous vampire of all, Dracula.

Titled Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise, the one-shot comic written by Giacchino will feature art by David Messina, along with a back-up feature by Jason Loo, writer of the current Werewolf by Night: Red Band comic, as well as more bonus material that has yet to be revealed.

"It could be a lost story from the original run, in a way," Giacchino tells Entertainment Weekly, who first announced the comic. "It's Dracula who has tracked him down to exact some revenge from the last time that they were together in the comics. There's a fun twist to it that I think is going to be really interesting for people who are into Jack Russell and that lore."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Giacchino also promises a third character in the mix, who he says will be "no surprise" to fans. I'm guessing it'll either by Man-Thing, thanks to the character's association with Jack Russell in the MCU, or Moon Knight, who has a history with both Dracula and Jack.

"I like the monster stories. I like how they humanize what are otherwise described or seen by the rest of the world as awful creatures and...well, monsters," says Giacchino. "I never saw them that way. I always saw them as people with some sort of problem that they needed help with. I always felt bad for them. I really did. So there's this emotional attachment to those stories, which is still with me today."

Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise #1 goes on sale July 30 with a cover by Tyler Kirkham, seen above.

