House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6 brings back another major character
There's another key cameo in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6 is all about dragon taming – but it also features the return of a major character.
Now, consider this your spoiler warning. The following will dive into major spoilers for the episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
If you're still reading, then you'll know just who returned in the latest episode. This is the second time we've seen such a cameo, after Milly Alcock returned as Young Rhaenyra earlier in the season.
So, what's going on in this particular vision? We delve into all the details right here.
How does Viserys return in House of the Dragon season 2?
King Viserys died way back in season 1, and his death triggered the war for succession that's still playing out in the show. How has he returned in the latest episode, then?
Well, once again, it's thanks to the strange visions Daemon has been having at Harrenhal, courtesy of Alys Rivers. Daemon has already hallucinated Young Rhaenyra and his own mother (in a very disturbing scene) but this is the first time he has seen his brother.
Viserys is seated on the Iron Throne in the first vision and demands to know if Daemon said the words "Heir for a Day." Cast your minds back, and you'll remember that this was a major bone of contention in season 1, when, after Viserys's newborn son died, Daemon – at the time the displaced heir to the throne – called the baby "Heir for a Day" and later stole the egg from his cradle.
In the hallucination, Daemon is then banished by his brother, but snaps out of the vision and threatens Simon Strong, believing him to be responsible for his strange thoughts.
That's not the end of Daemon's hallucinations, though. He sees Viserys again later, this time with his late wife Aemma (Sian Brooke), too. Viserys is weeping over the death of his wife and Daemon embraces him.
Daemon then wakes up at a table and, when left alone, cries. It seems Daemon might have finally learned the error of his ways, thanks to Alys acting as his witchy Ghost of Christmas Past for most of season 2.
House of the Dragon season 2 continues weekly on Sky and NOW in the UK and HBO in the US.
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.