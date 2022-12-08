Forspoken demo accidentally revealed by PlayStation

An upcoming Forspoken demo has accidentally been revealed online ahead of schedule.

As first reported by Gematsu earlier today on December 8, the Forspoken demo was mistakenly revealed by PlayStation's Japanese Twitter account. In the since-deleted tweet, the Japanese outlet revealed that the Forspoken demo will be revealed the day after tomorrow on December 10.

PlayStation Japan messed up. Looks like a Forspoken demo will be announced on December 9.

If you're keeping track of dates, this would technically be the day after The Game Awards, which are taking place later today on December 8. The ceremony in LA takes place during the evening of December 8, but taking into account the time difference between West Coast US and Japan, this would make it late in the day on December 9 for the latter.

If the reveal of the demo doesn't take place at The Game Awards, it could occur the day after on December 9. Yesterday on Twitter (opens in new tab), PlayStation announced an 11-minute gameplay showcase of Forspoken's combat would be taking place on December 9, making this another prime venue to announce the demo, if Square Enix chooses to skip The Game Awards later today.

First revealed back in 2020, it's been a fairly long wait for Forspoken, with the game being delayed twice out of its initial release window in early 2022. Square Enix's action-packed spectacle, starring actor Ella Balinska caught up in a mysterious magical world as Frey, is slated to launch early next year on January 24, for PC and PS5.

For more on what to expect from Forspoken's combat, as well as its in-game traversal mechanics, check out our Forspoken preview from earlier this year in September.