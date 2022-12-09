Hades 2 is the sequel to the greatest game of 2020

Hades 2 has been announced, and I can hardly believe it.

The sequel to Supergiant Games' storied rogue-like was announced at The Game Awards tonight. This is the studio's first direct sequel; its previous works, like Bastion and Pyre, were all set in original and independent universes. But it seems the deep lore, bottomless style, and explosive popularity of Hades convinced the dev team to deliver a second act.

From the reveal trailer, we know Hades 2 stars a new, female protagonist with a new goal – seemingly to vanquish Chronos, the titan of time – and will feature a new cast of supporting gods and goddesses.

Hades 2 will launch in early access in 2023.

This story is developing...