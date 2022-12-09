Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania combines one of 2017's best games with a timeless classic

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is about to bring the 'vania back to the roguelike Metroidvania with a piece of crossover DLC announced at The Game Awards live.

The DLC will launch in the first quarter of 2023. There aren't many details on what we can expect from the release, but the animated trailer which accompanied the announcement features Dead Cells' protagonist joining up with Alucard and Richter Belmont to take on Dracula himself, for proper Symphony of the Night vibes.

The trailer even features a few classic Castlevania tunes, including Bloody Tears, so it seems we're getting a properly authentic Castlevania experience here.

"Dracula is back, baby! Dead Cells goes back to its roots for this historic collaboration," as Motion Twin explains in a tweet, "our next DLC 'Return to Castlevania'! Coming Q1 2023. Thank you Konami for letting us play with your toy chest, hope we didn't break anything."

Dracula is back, baby! Dead Cells goes back to its roots for this historic collaboration - our next DLC "Return to Castlevania"! Coming Q1 2023. Thank you @KONAMI for letting us play with your toy chest, hope we didn't break anything.

While Konami has been a bit of a sore topic among gaming fans in recent years, the company has recently been making efforts to revive its classic franchises, and it's been working with external developers to do so. Most recently, the company announced a massive slate of new entries in its beloved horror series, including a Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill f, Silent Hill Ascension, and Silent Hill: Townfall. A Metal Gear Solid trilogy remaster is also reportedly in the works.

Motion Twin has been promising that 2023 would be Dead Cells' biggest year since launch, and this Castlevania crossover is a great way to start.

