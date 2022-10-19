Silent Hill 2 remake announced as timed PS5 console exclusive

A Silent Hill 2 remake is coming to PS5 and PC (Steam) – and other platforms, namely Xbox, once PlayStation's one-year exclusivity window runs out.

Konami announced the long-requested remake during today's Silent Hill showcase, which was seemingly planned as a live show but ended up being a 48-minute video that dropped all at once.

The remake is in the works at Medium and Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team, which has been rumored to be working on new Silent Hill projects since it entered a "strategic partnership" with Konami last year.

Silent Hill 2 will once again feature music by Akira Yamaoka and creatures designed by concept artist Masahiro Ito, who are both veterans of the series and worked on the original game some 21 years ago.

"Silent Hill is back," says producer Motoi Okamoto. "As the first part of this project, we will remake Silent Hill 2. It's been almost three years since we approached Mr. Ito."

"I am personally very happy that this game, which is more than 20 years old, is being revived again as a new game in the form of a remake," Yamaoka added in a video message, neatly echoing the thoughts of many fans.

"The remake has a new musical style, new challenges, and sound design and music that will be able to please the existing fans, and of course, for the players who don't know Silent Hill 2," Yamoaka added, hinting at the scope of the remake.

Developers from Bloober Team also joined in via video message to stress that they're "working closely with the original creators" to stay true to the game's vision. The video is intercut with shots of motion capture and redux animations, demonstrating the ground-up approach to the remake.

"While we want to achieve the same end result, player expectations evolve over time, and certain things need to be modernized to have the same or similar effect," says creative director Mateusz Lenart. "For example, that's why we went with the over-the-shoulder camera so we can immerse players into the game world as much as possible."