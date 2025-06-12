Silent Hill f game director says "it was absolutely critical" for the game set in Japan to not simply "copy" previous titles – it had to "really understand" that horror atmosphere

After Konami shared the first look at Silent Hill f gameplay during last week's PlayStation State of Play, it has hosted its own showcase in the form of Konami Press Start. During this stream it expanded on some of the company's announcements from Summer Game Fest , including a deep dive on Silent Hill f's development and interviews with its creators.

Series producer Motoi Okamoto opens the segment saying that "Silent Hill was a series that fused the essence of western horror and Japanese horror, as the series progressed I felt that the essence of Japanese horror was lost." After the likes of Homecoming and Downfall (which were developed by American and Czech studios, respectively), Okamoto felt "a desire to create a Silent Hill with 100% essence of Japanese-style horror."

He explains that NeoBards was selected by Konami to develop the game as the studio had done great work with Japanese publishers in the past (with the studio working on a ton of re-releases for Capcom). With NeoBards game producer Albert Lee saying "we had discussions with Konami on how to create a game experience that maintains the spirit of Silent Hill within a Japanese atmosphere."

The game's director Al Yang adds that "with the major thematic shift it was absolutely critical for us to not merely copy, but really understand what the key atmospheric elements that define the classic Silent Hill titles were, in order to evolve them for [Silent Hill] f." And considering the previous games and films used Pyramid Head like a mascot, I'm super hopeful for Silent Hill f, because that statement alone proves NeoBards gets it.

Elsewhere in the Konami Press Start stream, we got a new look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater which revealed its online multiplayer mode Fox Hunt . Plus, Konami announced it was teaming up with Bloober Team again to create a remake of the original Silent Hill.

