Konami reveals Silent Hill f

As part of today's Silent Hill Transmission broadcast, Konami revealed Silent Hill f.

The official description describes Silent Hill f as "a completely new story set in 1960's Japan featuring a beautiful, yet horrifying world." Unfortunately, we don't know much beyond that and what's in the trailer.

The trailer shows a young woman winding her way through city streets, as a mysterious plant-like growth spreads. The video then cuts to her trapped inside a much larger plant growth. Then, uh, her face falls off, and the trailer cuts to credits.

Those credits include Ryukishi07, a writer known for the When They Cry (Higurashi) visual novel series. Motoi Okamoto, a former Nintendo developer, is listed as a producer. The developer is Neobards Entertainment, a studio known primarily for port work and the Resident Evil: Resistance and Re:verse multiplayer projects.

This project seems to be connected to one of the numerous Silent Hill leaks that appeared this year. A number of concept images leaked in May 2022, though the images were said to have dated back to 2020. A few of the pictures show a hallway covered in sticky notes, haunted by a mysterious creature that resembles a cherry blossom tree. That image was signed by Silent Hill legend Masahiro Ito, who's apparently been interested in cherry blossoms as a horror image for years.

These images were said to be connected to a PT-like teaser game, according to a report earlier this year from VGC (opens in new tab), though it wasn't necessarily clear what, exactly, it was a teaser for. It's been said that a full-scale new entry in the Silent Hill series is on the way, though the scale of Silent Hill f's production is unclear.

Konami made a whole lot of rumors real today, with the announcement of a Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill: Townfall from Annapurna Interactive and No Code, the "live real-time interactive series" Silent Hill Ascension, and a new film based on Silent Hill 2.

