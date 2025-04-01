Silent Hill f's director wanted to create something that is a "blend of new and nostalgic" for the game's Otherworld

Silent Hill f's director has shed some light on the game's Otherworld segments, saying that the team wanted a "blend of new and nostalgic."

There have been a lot of different interpretations of Silent Hill at this point, but – barring Ascension and The Short Message – they've all had one thing in common: actually taking place in Silent Hill, Maine (the titular Book of Memories was sent from Silent Hill, I'm counting it). But Silent Hill f is breaking that trend; this time around it's taking place in 1960s Japan in a town called Ebisugaoka (which is based on a town that can be just as spooky, according to the locals).

And of course, there's another layer to Silent Hill; at some point or another, the protagonist will wander into the Otherworld. This is a part of Silent Hill that can reflect the psyche of whoever inhabits it (most famously it's a rusty and bloody mess in the original game). This time around, the Otherworld takes place in a place called 'The Dark Shrine,' we didn't get to see much of it in the recent trailer, although it was home to a horrific doll monster.

Konami made a new post on the Silent Hill Twitter account showing off The Dark Shrine in all its glory. While this isn't exactly a big deal, Silent Hill f's director, Al Yang, chimed in with some more details about the new Otherworld. In a post on Twitter, Yang said, "One of the big challenges for us on SILENT HILL f was to create an interesting Otherworld for our new setting." Afterwards, Yang dug a little deeper into the philosophy behind the design, saying that NeoBards wanted to find "that blend of new and nostalgic."

Of course, details on just what Silent Hill f has in store are still being held close to Konami's chest. But considering the game has already been rated by the ESRB and CERO (making it the first game in the series to be rated 18+ in Japan), it's likely we'll find out more in the near future.

In other Silent Hill news, series artist and Pyramid Head creator Masahiro Ito is getting frustrated with – as he puts it – "fucking ridiculous headcanons."