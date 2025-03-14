Silent Hill f may be the scariest game in the 26-year-old series, or at least the first one rated 18+ in Japan

Silent Hill f, the latest mainline game in the series, is the first in the franchise's history to be rated 18+ in Japan, which is especially wild because they've often been adult-only in the UK and US.

As reported by Automaton , Silent Hill f has been rated CERO:Z, Japan's equivalent of an 18+ rating. All of the other mainline games have been rated CERO:C in Japan, or 15+. I'm quite surprised, because I've always known the games to be absolutely terrifying so I assumed they'd also be rated for adults in Japan.

Horror movies and games from Japan are very popular all over the world, from games like Silent Hill and Resident Evil to movies like Ring and The Grudge, so maybe Japan's ratings board just has a higher tolerance for scares. Or maybe they aren't gory enough to warrant the adults-only rating. It could be that Silent Hill f is just more violent, not necessarily scarier.

That being said, Silent Hill f looks especially scary to me . I'm terrified of human-like monsters that move in contorted ways, and that's the first kind of creature that shows up in the game's trailer. Original series monster designer Masahiro Ito, the man who created Pyramid Head, didn't work on this game at all though. He says, " I don't know anything abt Silent Hill f because I didn't work on it."

Silent hill f is also unique in its setting. It takes place in the '60s and even comes with a warning. "This game is set in Japan in the 1960s and contains depictions based on the customs and culture of that time," Konami's disclaimer reads . "These depictions do not reflect the opinions or values of the developers or any individuals involved." It also warns of "depictions of gender discrimination, child abuse, bullying, drug-induced hallucinations, torture, and graphic violence." That 18+ rating doesn't seem so surprising anymore.

Silent Hill f writer Ryukishi07 said, " I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote ," so this really is shaping up to be a messed-up game.

It's important to note that games can and do have their ratings changed before realease, and even after – it happened with Balatro. So, there's a chance this rating drops if Konami appeals the decision or makes some changes to make it more suitable for a younger audience.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors