Silent Hill f's re-reveal trailer shows some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen in the 25-year-old survival horror series

Still no gameplay, but the creativity of these monsters makes up for it

Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f, the next mainline installment in the series, has a new Japanese language cinematic trailer that truly shows some of the most abhorrent creature designs I've ever seen.

I'll be honest, I was fully expecting to see just a little bit of gameplay since it's been more than two years since the Silent Hill f announcement, and at first, I was a little disappointed, but after seeing some of the monsters that our new and unfortunate protagonist Hinako will have to contend with, I'm overall pretty satisfied with today's trailer. It's also cool seeing more of Ebisugaoka, the fictional 1960s-era Japanese town that's the main setting of the game.

Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube
Silent Hill f is the next mainline installment in the beloved survival horror series. It's been a little more than two years since it was announced, and until now, we hadn't seen or heard anything about it since that announcement. The game tells a completely new story seemingly unconnected to the other games in the series, and starring brand new characters. The story's being written by Ryukishi07, the acclaimed horror artist and writing savant behind the When They Cry manga and anime series, which includes Higurashi When They Cry, Umineko When They Cry, and Ciconia When They Cry.

You can Wishlist Silent Hill f on Steam now. It's also coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Epic Games Store. There's still no release date.

While we wait for more info on Silent Hill f, it's never a bad time to play something from our round-up of the best horror games available now.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

