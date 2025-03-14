Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"

The monsters still look terrifying though

Silent Hill f
(Image credit: Konami)

Masahiro Ito, one of the original Silent Hill developers, creator of Pyramid Head, and the art director for Silent Hill 2 and 3, shares a message regarding how much he knows about Silent Hill f: absolutely nothing.

Ito has been working on Silent Hill games for his entire career, so it stands to reason people would expect him to be involved with Silent Hill f, which has a new trailer out now. It was first announced two years ago and is the next mainline entry in the iconic horror series, but Ito tweets, "I don't know anything abt Silent Hill f because I didn't work on it." When asked if Sakura Head that he created would be in the game, he replied, "I don't know."

Ito worked on the monster design in the early Silent Hill games, and while his work will be sorely missed, the creatures in Silent Hill f are still terrifying. There's nothing I find scarier than the contortionist brand of horror movement, so imagine my fear when I saw that creepy ghost thing shambling down the stairs in the new trailer.

Ito left Konami back in 2004 following the disbanding of Team Silent, the group that worked on the games, but he's frequently been hired to work on follow up games and the remakes. He actually originally planned to turn down the opportunity to work on the Silent Hill 2 remake, but had a change of heart to "make sure that the core of what made Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill 2, was preserved in the best way possible."

Ito also said while working on the first three games in the series, "I never had any girlfriends. Coz I had no time for it." True dedication to the art.

As for Silent Hill f, writer Ryukishi07 says, "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote," so prepare for a harrowing experience.

If you want to dive into some more scary stories to prepare yourself for Silent Hill f, check out our list of the best horror games you can play right now.

