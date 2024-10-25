Legendary horror dev says the whole time he was making Silent Hill 1, 2, 3, and "a cancelled title, I never had any girlfriends. Coz I had no time for it"

Legendary Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito had to abstain from romantic relationships earlier in his career simply because he didn't have time for them.

Ito was art director on Team Silent and served as creature designer for Silent Hill, art director on Silent Hill 2 - a role in which he came up with the iconic Pyramid Head monster - and art director on Silent Hill 3. He also played an active part in the development of the recently released and highly acclaimed Silent Hill 2 Remake.

According to Ito, in all the time spent studying art and then creating some of the most nightmare-inducing monsters the gaming medium has ever produced, he never once had a girlfriend.

"As a side note, all the time I was attending my art university or was developing Silent Hill 1/2/3 & a cancelled title, I never had any girlfriends," Ito offered up on Twitter. "Coz I had no time for it."

Frankly, the fact that Ito made this substantial sacrifice for the sake of straight-up defining PS1 and PS2 horror is iconic and makes him even more of a legend than he already was. Ito is fairly private about his personal life, but he's very outspoken when it comes to his work. He recently affirmed his GOAT status when he took Silent Hill weirdos to task over their criticism of some of the character models in Silent Hill 2 Remake, saying, "I really wish they were not children but adults".

Ito originally didn't want the Silent Hill 2 Remake to happen, but decided to cooperate to "make sure the core was preserved".