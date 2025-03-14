Famed Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07 says he worked so hard on the Silent Hill f story that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote"

Well, everyone, I have good news and bad news. The good news is that Silent Hill f writer Ryukishi07, who created the beloved horror manga series When They Cry, says he worked so hard on the upcoming survival horror video game that he doesn't care if it's the last thing he ever writes. The bad news is, well, that is also the bad news, because it pretty much confirms that Silent Hill f is going to be terribly depressing.

Whether or not that's a good or bad thing is entirely subjective of course, but for me there is a limit to how dark a horror story can be before it becomes unpleasant to experience. It's a forgiving limit, with deeply upsetting games like The Last of Us 2 and Silent Hill 2 being some of my favorite ever, but it's there. As for Ryukishi07's work, let's just say the When They Cry series approaches that limit very closely.

Anyway, Ryukishi07 had this to say about writing the story for Silent Hill f: "To this day, I remember the feeling of my first encounter with the strangling and oppressive atmosphere of Silent Hill. It still deeply haunts me, and it still utterly fascinates me. It's an honor to find myself involved with a series I have so many memories with. I've poured all my efforts into this story, so much so that I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote."

Ryukishi07 is an acclaimed horror writer no doubt, but his body of work is a little inconsistent, so despite my fear that I'm going to leave Silent Hill f severely depressed, it is definitely encouraging to hear him speak so passionately about the game.

Speaking of which, check out Silent Hill f's new trailer, which sadly doesn't include any gameplay but does boast some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen.