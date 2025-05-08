Silent Hill 2 movie from the director behind the controversial 2006 Silent Hill will be a "faithful adaptation" of the "masterpiece of a game" that is the PS2 classic

Return to Silent Hill, the live-action film adaptation of Silent Hill 2, is being directed by Christophe Gans, who helmed the controversial 2006 Silent Hill movie, but it sounds like this new one will be more faithful to the game.

Per Variety, Return to Silent Hill is set for a theatrical release on the big screen. There's still no release date attached, but we now know Cineverse has acquired the rights for the movie in the US. The company promised it'll be "a faithful adaptation of the video game Silent Hill 2," which is pretty much exactly what the 2006 Silent Hill wasn't.

This might be a hot take, but 2006 Silent Hill is a vibe, man. The plot's a little all over the place and it's not afraid to take creative liberties that diverge from the games, but divorced from the Silent Hill name it's a half-decent supernatural horror movie with solid acting, great practical effects, and a consistently oppressive atmosphere.

That said, it is not a faithful adaptation of the games. With just how good Silent Hill 2's story is, I'm glad to hear Gans and co. are focusing on a more direct interpretation.

For what it's worth, the official press release includes the film's premise, and yeah, it seems pretty faithful:

"James, a man broken after his relationship with the love of his life, Mary, ends. When a mysterious letter from her calls him back to Silent Hill, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil.

While James desperately searches for Mary he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town. But as he descends deeper into the darkness the secrets he uncovers lead to a horrifying truth, and James finds himself struggling to hold on long enough to save his one true love."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Return to Silent Hill stars Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again lead Jeremy Irvine as main protagonist James Sunderland and Jigsaw star Hannah Emily Anderson as Mary Shepherd-Sunderland.

"I am delighted to partner with Cineverse, which has shown a genuine understanding of fanship," said Gans. "Return to Silent Hill is an adaptation created out of deep respect for a true masterpiece of a game, Konami's iconic Silent Hill 2. I hope fans will enjoy and be fulfilled with the experience this new film has to offer."

Until then, here are the best Silent Hill games you can play tonight, with the lights turned off, of course.