New images from Return to Silent Hill are being compared to a "porn parody" as Baldur's Gate 3 dev asks "Is this meant to be a deterrent?"

New images for Return to Silent Hill have been revealed and, well, fans aren't taking too kindly to the fresh looks at James Sunderland and Maria.

The pair are standing across from each other in one of Silent Hill's many, many run-down buildings. While James looks fairly game-accurate, Maria has what appears to be a cheap wig and oddly-textured clothes. Its intended audience, legions of game fans, aren't too happy.

New look at the ‘RETURN TO SILENT HILL’ movie.In theaters on January 23, 2026. pic.twitter.com/2FZXchKibyJune 22, 2025

"This looks like fan fiction or the opening to a rip-off porno," one wrote. Remarkably, another also compared it to a "porn parody." Maybe don't Google that, unless you want to see Pyramid Head in a very different light.

Larian publishing director Michael 'Cromwelp' Douse also weighed in, simply stating, "Is this meant to be a deterrent?" Ouch.

Others, though, have bought into the cheesy glimpse at the Silent Hill 2 adaptation. One enthused – in tongue-in-cheek fashion, it has to be said – that "Maria is supposed to look kinda trashy. Not like she literally gets her clothes out of the trash. This movie is gonna rule. I can't wait."

Return to Silent Hill is set for release on January 23, 2026. Starring Jeremy Irvine and Emily Anderson, the film will follow the events of Silent Hill 2, which sees James head to the mysterious, foggy town of Silent Hill in search for his dead wife – after receiving a mysterious letter from her.

"Return to Silent Hill hits theaters at the perfect time following the successful recent launch of the Silent Hill 2 game remake that the movie is based on, while also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the start of the horror film franchise," Mark Rupp, CFO/COO and co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing, said in a press release (via Deadline).

