Silent Hill 2 movie adaptation confirms 2026 release date, will come out 20 years after the original film

Almost three years after it was first announced, Return to Silent Hill finally has an official release date – and it'll be landing in US theaters sooner than you might think.

According to Deadline, the horror movie, which stars Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again's Jeremy Irvine and The Purge's Hannah Emily Anderson and is set to adapt Konami's Silent Hill 2, is due out on January 23, 2026.

Like its source material, the film follows James Sunderland (Irvine), a heartbroken widower who ventures into the titular town after he receives a mysterious letter from his wife Mary (Anderson), who died from an illness three years prior. There, he encounters all sorts of curious folks and terrifying creatures, including the infamous Pyramid Head, in the search for his lost love.

Evie Templeton, who voiced Laura in 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake, is believed to be reprising her role for the scary flick. Christopher Gans, who helmed 2006's Silent Hill, directs from a script he co-wrote with Sandra Vo-Anh and Will Schneider.

"Return to Silent Hill hits theaters at the perfect time following the successful recent launch of the Silent Hill 2 game remake that the movie is based on, while also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the start of the horror film franchise," Mark Rupp, CFO/COO and co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing, told the publication.

The third movie in the ongoing Silent Hill series, Return to Silent Hill's release neatly coincides with the 20th anniversary of the original adaptation, starring Jodelle Ferland, Laurie Holden, Sean Bean, and Radha Mitchell. A direct sequel, Silent Hill: Revelation, which saw Adelaide Clemens play an adult version of Ferland's character, came out in 2012. Both earned negative reviews, with the latter scoring just 8% on Rotten Tomatoes.

