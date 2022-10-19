Silent Hill: Townfall is a new game from a beloved indie horror studio

Among the numerous projects announced during today's broadcast, Konami unveiled Silent Hill: Townfall, a new game developed by Stories Untold developer No Code and published by Annapurna Interactive.

The reveal trailer focuses on a transmission received on a small, portable television, with someone warning that punishment and judgment are on the way. There are numerous quick clips of unsettling images, and some footage that suggests a seaside setting.

"I remember playing the original Silent Hill on PS1 back in 1999, and became a fan from that moment on," creative director Jon McKellan said during the full broadcast (opens in new tab). "So for us to work on this game with our friends at Annapurna feels like an actual dream come true. It's a real honor for us to bring a new title to this series that both respects the source material, but also does something a little bit different with it.

"To say that Silent Hill has been an inspiration to No Code would be a massive understatement. Our previous two games, Stories Untold and Observation, both played with that same deep psychological horror. And at No Code, we're all about weaving that narrative and that experience of our game design, our audio, our visuals, even our UI."

Unfortunately, that's all the info we've gotten. McKellan says the studio will reveal more about the game in 2023, and in the meantime, recommends that everyone rewatches the trailer to "see what you might have missed."

Producer Motoi Okamoto says that Townfall came to be as a result of a "simple lunch meeting in California," and hints that further Silent Hill collaborations with smaller studios are in the works.

Konami also announced Silent Hill f, Silent Hill Ascension, the long-awaited Silent Hill 2 remake, and even a Silent Hill 2 movie as part of today's show.

