Netflix's Castlevania director asks fans what his next video game anime should be, and Bloodborne, Metroid, and a fresh take on Berserk are leading the pack

What video game would you want to see turned into an anime? That's the question asked on social media by our sister site PC Gamer, which attracted the attention of Samuel Deats, director of 32 episodes of Netflix's Castlevania anime between 2017 and 2021 as well as 8 episodes of the spin-off Castlevania: Nocturne, both of which are based on the classic video game franchise that dates back to 1986.

Deats took the question a step further, asking his followers what video game they'd like to see his team take on - with the natural caveat that the question is all in good fun.

"What might you like to see me and my team animate some day?" Deats asks in response to PC Gamer's prompt "A video game of your choice is now getting an anime spinoff? Which is it?"

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there are a few leading choices among Deats' fans, including, somewhat unsurprisingly, Bloodborne, which shares a few themes in common with Castlevania's vampire-centric monster-hunting plot.

Multiple fans also requested Berserk, which has of course been adapted into anime before, and has also been turned into multiple video games. Another popular suggestion was Metroid, with one fan pointing to the venerable Nintendo franchise as the next logical step for Deats "just to say you have domain over MetroidVania."

There are some fun outlier suggestions, including "any Final Fantasy," Mass Effect, and "something Elden Ring inspired." But my personal favorite suggestions include Altered Beast and Darkstalkers (or as it's known in its native Japan, Vampire and Vampire Savior).

Will any of these come to pass? Who's to say. It's a fun thought experiment though, especially when considering Deats' specific style as a director.

