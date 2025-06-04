Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is getting a prequel in 2026, and with the "largest and deadliest" map yet it's somehow even more Castlevania-coded
We're busting through a literal castle next year
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night studio ArtPlay's next game is Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, a prequel to the Metroidvania-style side-scrolling action RPG.
The Scarlet Engagement was announced at tonight's PlayStation State of Play live show. It's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC (Steam and Epic) in 2026.
"Set in the iconic, gothic world created for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, this newest installment in the Bloodstained saga brings the rich gameplay and storytelling of its predecessor to all new heights," says publisher 505 games in a PlayStation Blog post.
If you're wondering about all the action RPG talk, you can rest assured that this is very much an exploration-driven game. "Exploration is a hallmark of Bloodstained, and in The Scarlet Engagement, exploration will reward you with powerful relics and resources," 505 Games says.
"The set piece of The Scarlet Engagement is the Ethereal Castle, the largest and deadliest Bloodstained map to date," the post adds, confirming we are indeed exploring another castle in this proudly Castlevania-coded game.
