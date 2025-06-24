Palworld publisher's 2D roguelike Metroidvania that looks like Hollow Knight but plays like Dead Cells is ditching early access and going straight to a full launch thanks to massive Steam demo

Pocketpair Publishing is shaking up its usual release strategy with Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse. Initially slated for a Steam early access launch, the 2D Metroidvania roguelite will debut as a full 1.0 release on PC and consoles, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The decision follows a well-received demo, in which players offered insight that convinced Pocketpair there was no longer a need for staged development. Instead, the team is polishing it for a complete release from the outset.

Developed in-house by Frontside 180 Studio, Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse offers a fresh twist on classic 2D action. Players don a cursed witch hat to possess enemies and wield their powers, mixing swordplay, magic, and clever use of terrain to explore randomly generated dungeons. Beyond combat, players can rebuild a ruined village using resources gathered in dungeons, clearing rubble, building facilities, and planting crops, which adds a satisfying layer of progression reminiscent of Cult of the Lamb .

The game also supports up to four-player online co-op with cross-play across all platforms, meaning friends can dive into its spooky world together no matter what they're playing on.

Pocketpair previewed Never Grave with a demo released in January 2024, followed by continued early access aims. But with feedback rolling in and a clear creative vision, the pivot to a full launch reflects confidence in the experience they're crafting.

No firm date has been announced yet, but with platforms and launch format confirmed, Pocketpair wants players to experience the full story, warts and all, from day one.

