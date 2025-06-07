Moonlighter 2: The Endless Dungeon is Hades meets Zelda: Wind Waker and is coming this summer

It's no secret I became a little bit obsessed with the first Moonlighter, so to hear more about its sequel at the Future Games Show made me very happy indeed.

The FGS team sat down with developer Digital Sun to talk about Moonlighter 2: The Endless Dungeon and how it's doing things a bit differently from the first game.

"What we've tried with Moonlighter 2 is bring everything that's special about the first game, and try to upgrade it, to update it, make it more polished and more fitting," says Luis Pérez, design director. "We are trying to make new and old players come back to enjoy the world in our game."

Anyone who played the first game will immediately notice that although it's visually still Moonlighter, it's now a 3D game and looks stunning.

The premise is still the same, as the loop kept me coming back to the first game. By night, it's a roguelike where you raid dungeons to gather relics and other precious items. But by day, you're a merchant, running a shop where you sell the things you gathered at night.

You'll have to decide on the shop's layout, haggle for deals, and find the kind of swag that attracts all kinds of customers to your door. Make serious cash and you'll be able to help the town around you prosper too. More people means more profits.

There's a new combat system for Moonlighter 2, which should make things interesting as Digital Sun describes it as much deeper than the first game.

"If you love Hades and how it's played, and you grew up playing Wind Waker, then you have the perfect title here," says Israel Mallén, communication director.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Dungeon is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this summer. You can wishlist it on Steam now.

