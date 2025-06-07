Titan Quest 2 is Diablo 4 for fans of Greek mythology, and with its early access launch coming soon, it's one to watch

Titan Quest 2 gets an expanded look-in at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, and it'll be heading into early access this summer.

Lead systems designer Balint Marczin, from developer Grimlore Games, explains that Titan Quest 2 is a "Diablo-esque" action RPG set in the world of ancient Greek mythology, featuring plenty of legendary gods and monsters, some from the original Titan Quest from 2006 and others created by the studio for the sequel.

The main foe in this game is Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution. She's gone haywire, corrupting fate itself and sentencing her foes to eternal punishment, which unfortunately includes you, a lowly warrior. It's your job to take up arms and prove yourself in front of the gods to gain their favor and grow in strength.

Rather than having a traditional fixed class system, Titan Quest 2 instead has its own system which lets you merge two "masteries" to create something new. How you deal with the strengths and weaknesses of each of your masteries, hopefully creating strong synergies in the process, will help you carve out a unique playstyle for your heroic warrior. What's more is that all your abilities can be modified further, creating even more opportunities for varied builds.

One of the best parts about Titan Quest 2 is that it also won't have any microtransactions but expect there to be more traditional DLC packs to expand the game with new regions, bosses, and masteries after the game's version 1.0 release.

Titan Quest 2's early access launch on Steam hasn't got an exact release date just yet, but make sure you get it on your wishlist to keep up with any new information. That also means its full 1.0 launch doesn't yet have a date either, but it'll be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X eventually.

