Hades 2 devs are getting "closer to the finish line" as the roguelike sequel celebrates its first early access anniversary

Hades 2 is getting "closer to the finish line" as developer Supergiant celebrates the first anniversary of its early access release.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Supergiant acknowledges the passing of one year since Hades 2's surprise early access release. While the return to early access - a repeat of the format the studio used for the original Hades - means that the game still isn't complete, Supergiant makes a big show of how much more content the sequel boasted, even at its first launch.

Supergiant says that "it's been incredibly exciting and eye-opening as we've worked to realize the potential so many of you see in our game." Hades 2's early access has been pretty productive, with several major updates already released.

Each of those has brought the game closer to its full release, and Supergiant thanks fans "for all your feedback and patience as we get closer to the finish line."

Sadly, there's still no exact release date in sight. In March, the studio told fans that it still hadn't locked down a launch window, but it did recently reveal that Hades 2 would be coming to Switch 2 before any other console. That could mean that it'll be ready to launch alongside Nintendo's new console next month, but I think it's more likely to be evidence of a brief period of console exclusivity somewhere down the road.

