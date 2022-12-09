Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date confirmed in first gameplay trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got a brand new gameplay trailer and release date at The Game Awards 2022 today.

As promised by EA, we got our first look at Jedi Survivor's gameplay which sees Cal aking the fight to the Empire with a host of new abilities. Many of them are focused on traversal - at one point, we even see Cal floating across the landscape while holding a bird, like a chicken in a Zelda game. Cal also gets a whole load of new lightsaber styles, including dual-wielding and something with that weird hilt guard that Kylo Ren uses.

Along with this, we also found out about Jedi Survivor's release date, which actually leaked via Steam earlier this week before abruptly being pulled down. It turns out the Steam slip-up was accurate though as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is due to launch in just a few months' time on March 17, 2023.

The sequel is set five years after the events of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and will, once again, feature a much older (and disheveled) Cal Kestis along with his trusty droid BD-1. Speaking of Cal's new appearance, following the new artwork shared by EA earlier this week, fans started debating whether or not the grizzled look is working for the Jedi .

Considering Cal has had to keep one step ahead of the Empire - and has probably been through some tough times - over the last five years, we can forgive him for not having time to shave and for collecting a few scars along the way.