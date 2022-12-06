Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are divided over grizzled Cal

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans can't decide whether grizzled Cal looks good or not.

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor set to launch sometime in the near future - March 16, 2023, if a now-deleted Steam page update is to be believed - EA is getting the hype train in motion. A new promo image posted on the official EA Star Wars Twitter page (opens in new tab) doesn't give us any new details about the game, but it does show protagonist Cal Kestis looking much more dishevelled than he did in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The sequel picks up five years after the events of the first game, with Cal doing his best to stay one step ahead of the Empire's pursuit. This has seemingly taken its toll on the Jedi Knight, as from the image, we see his facial scars much more pronounced, a rather unkempt beard, and the kind of look you get when you've not hit the hay for about a week.

One fan on the Fallen Order subreddit (opens in new tab) posted a close-up of the new image of Cal, and fans were quick to wade in with their thoughts on his altered appearance. "Bro looks grizzled and magnificent," says Amazing_Break (opens in new tab); an equally pleased OmniTurboPikachu1 responds with, "Cal's got a beard!".

Not all are happy with Cal's rougher look, though, with some questioning whether his facial lacerations are the result of some unusual shaving techniques. "Do you think Jedi ever shave with their lightsabers?" ­­­­asks one fan (opens in new tab), to which another (opens in new tab) replies, "Looks like he might have tried a few times."

Star Wars fan KorabasUnchained (opens in new tab) writes, "Our boy has seen some s***," while JacobCenter25 (opens in new tab) feels this could be a sign of things to come. "Man, he looks exhausted. This is gonna be intense." And they might be right, as everything we've seen so far points to an altogether darker adventure for our protagonist this time around.

As well as the March release date, the system requirements were also seemingly posted prematurely on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Steam page (opens in new tab). If you're planning to play the game on PC, you might want to start making some room now, as it looks like it will require a ridiculous amount of hard drive space.

While you wait for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, why not try the best Star Wars games so far.