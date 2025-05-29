In the wake of Black Panther's cancelation, Star Wars Jedi dev says "morale has been at an all-time low" after EA scrapped 3 Respawn games in 2 years

According to one Respawn Entertainment developer, morale has apparently never been worse at the company after several recent game cancellations at publisher EA.

EA executed its third round of layoffs of this year just yesterday by scrapping its single-player Black Panther game and shutting down developer Cliffhanger Games in the process. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's senior encounter designer Patrick Wren then reacted to the grim news by saying that "morale has been at an all-time low" in a new social media post. "I can say that much."

The declining morale at Respawn – the studio behind Apex Legends, Titanfall, and the Star Wars Jedi games – is likely due to the several game cancellations it's been hit with in the last couple of years alone.

In 2023, EA reportedly chucked a Titanfall and Apex Legends crossover in the bin before also squashing a Star Wars FPS, rumored to have been a Mandalorian sim, just a year later. And then, this March, another shooter game reportedly found itself in the ever-growing EA scrapyard, too.

For now, Respawn is working on a third Star Wars Jedi game which Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan previously teased will be "really cool" when it happens. The studio is also collaborating with former XCOM devs on Star Wars: Zero Company, and prepping an eventual Apex Legends 2.0. Still, this is the studio that made Titanfall 2 – my morale is also at an all-time low.

