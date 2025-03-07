Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave

EA has seemingly scrapped yet another shooter in development at Respawn Entertainment, the beloved studio behind Titanfall (RIP), Apex Legends, and the Star Wars Jedi series.

As reported by The Game Post, the news comes via a now-deleted LinkedIn post from former production coordinator Emilee Evans, who wrote that the "unannounced Incubation project I was a part of for the past year was canceled this week, so I am joining the group of extremely talented and kind people in the games industry searching for a new role."

We don't know much about what the unannounced project was or could have been, but old job listings related to the game asked for a developer with experience "designing multiplayer FPS experiences."

What's more eyebrow-raising is the fact that this is the third scrapped shooter to come from Respawn in just two years. In 2023, EA reportedly threw a single-player Titanfall and Apex Legends mash-up in the bin. A year later, the studio's Star Wars FPS, rumored to have been a Mandalorian game, was also canceled. Most curiously, all three cancellations have come just after EA's fiscal earnings reports - almost as if these decisions are being made by the spreadsheets themselves!

For now, Respawn is seemingly working on a third Star Wars Jedi game, more Apex Legends update, and eventually an Apex Legends 2.0.

The lack of anything original from the studio has been a massive bummer over the last few years, however. Titanfall 2 in particular is undoubtably one of the best shooters of all time - mixing first-person platforming, tense shootouts, and bombastic mech-shaped battles to create the most epic cocktail there is. The single-player campaign itself was also stuffed with non-stop novel ideas, so it's a shame to see their FPS chops used solely to deliver live service slop and battle royale updates.

Respawn shooters might be stuck in a cancelation loop, but there are still many more new games coming in 2025 and beyond.