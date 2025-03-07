Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave

News
By
published

It's reportedly EA's third Respawn cancelation in just over two years

A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19
(Image credit: EA)

EA has seemingly scrapped yet another shooter in development at Respawn Entertainment, the beloved studio behind Titanfall (RIP), Apex Legends, and the Star Wars Jedi series.

As reported by The Game Post, the news comes via a now-deleted LinkedIn post from former production coordinator Emilee Evans, who wrote that the "unannounced Incubation project I was a part of for the past year was canceled this week, so I am joining the group of extremely talented and kind people in the games industry searching for a new role."

We don't know much about what the unannounced project was or could have been, but old job listings related to the game asked for a developer with experience "designing multiplayer FPS experiences."

What's more eyebrow-raising is the fact that this is the third scrapped shooter to come from Respawn in just two years. In 2023, EA reportedly threw a single-player Titanfall and Apex Legends mash-up in the bin. A year later, the studio's Star Wars FPS, rumored to have been a Mandalorian game, was also canceled. Most curiously, all three cancellations have come just after EA's fiscal earnings reports - almost as if these decisions are being made by the spreadsheets themselves!

For now, Respawn is seemingly working on a third Star Wars Jedi game, more Apex Legends update, and eventually an Apex Legends 2.0.

The lack of anything original from the studio has been a massive bummer over the last few years, however. Titanfall 2 in particular is undoubtably one of the best shooters of all time - mixing first-person platforming, tense shootouts, and bombastic mech-shaped battles to create the most epic cocktail there is. The single-player campaign itself was also stuffed with non-stop novel ideas, so it's a shame to see their FPS chops used solely to deliver live service slop and battle royale updates.

Respawn shooters might be stuck in a cancelation loop, but there are still many more new games coming in 2025 and beyond.

See more Games News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apex Legends Control
Months after ruling out an Apex Legends 2, EA CEO says "an even bigger, more meaningful" Apex 2.0 is on the table after Battlefield 6
Dead Space
"We're not interested right now": Original Dead Space creators say their pitch for a fourth game was turned down by EA
Star Wars: Eclipse screenshots
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Star Wars Battlefront Kit Fisto
After 16 years, a playable Nintendo Wii build for a canceled Star Wars: Battlefront 3 game appears to have been found, and modders are going to finish it
Crysis
Crytek lays off around 60 developers, puts Crysis 4 "on hold," and now seems solely committed to FPS Hunt: Showdown
Transformers: Reactivate
After a Game Awards reveal followed by 2 years of nothing, multiplayer Transformers game canceled as devs focus on "other projects" like an open-world survival game
Latest in FPS Games
A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19
Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave
A cropped screenshot from the pre-alpha gameplay footage shown in the &#039;Introducing Battlefield Labs&#039; video.
Battlefield 6's first teaser takes me back to the days of Modern Warfare 2 lobbies and 24/7 Metro matches, proving we all crave a return to shooters' simpler times
Doom
Doom: The Dark Ages' new cutscenes exist because of fans' unlikely obsession with the series' lore: "A Doom game that doesn’t have a story is just an arcade game”
Battlefield Bad Company 2
"I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate": Battlefield Bad Company 3 writer unearths forgotten script
Fragpunk
Marvel Rivals publisher indefinitely delays its other hero shooter on Xbox and PS5 2 days before its free-to-play launch
One of the new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4
"Don’t gaslight me": Borderlands 4 CEO Randy Pitchford begs fans to be optimistic about the upcoming FPS, otherwise "we'll all pay the price"
Latest in News
A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19
Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave
Avowed
Avowed has a Skyrim Easter egg that pokes fun at the RPG's most memed about companion NPC
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction director says he'd "really appreciate" winning GOTY again, but if GTA 6 comes out in 2025 "it's going to be really tough" and he's fine with that because he's "a huge fan"
Grand Theft Auto 3
A GTA streamer is trying to beat every single 3D entry without dying, and in 33 hours he's made it as far as San Andreas but keeps getting caught in Vice City purgatory
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
Charli XCX
Charlie XCX is in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia movie - and that is so Brat
More about fps
A cropped screenshot from the pre-alpha gameplay footage shown in the &#039;Introducing Battlefield Labs&#039; video.

Battlefield 6's first teaser takes me back to the days of Modern Warfare 2 lobbies and 24/7 Metro matches, proving we all crave a return to shooters' simpler times
Doom

Doom: The Dark Ages' new cutscenes exist because of fans' unlikely obsession with the series' lore: "A Doom game that doesn’t have a story is just an arcade game”
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17

Mickey 17 ending explained: Your biggest questions answered
See more latest
Most Popular
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Mickey 17 ending explained: Your biggest questions answered
Avowed
Avowed has a Skyrim Easter egg that pokes fun at the RPG's most memed about companion NPC
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction director says he'd "really appreciate" winning GOTY again, but if GTA 6 comes out in 2025 "it's going to be really tough" and he's fine with that because he's "a huge fan"
Grand Theft Auto 3
A GTA streamer is trying to beat every single 3D entry without dying, and in 33 hours he's made it as far as San Andreas but keeps getting caught in Vice City purgatory
Charli XCX
Charlie XCX is in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia movie - and that is so Brat
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12
Gwen Stacy and Loki team-up for a cosmic adventure in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #12
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
The Sinking City 2
After a years-long battle with its publisher, Ukraine-based studio reveals first gameplay footage of survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2, launches Kickstarter, and hits $100,000 goal in hours
A screenshot shows the cat protagonist of Monster Hunter Puzzles waving a wand while wearing a Cinnamoroll costume.
Monster Hunter gets the collab of the century: Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s resident stalker Cinnamoroll joins Capcom’s puzzle game to stare at you without blinking
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics