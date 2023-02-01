EA has reportedly canceled a single-player game in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe

A new, single-player entry in the Titanfall series has been canceled by EA, according to a new report.

This game was codenamed Titanfall Legends and was in development at Respawn, according to Bloomberg (opens in new tab). A team of around 50 developers is said to have been working on the game. Many of them are expected to receive new positions within EA, though others may be laid off with severance packages.

The report suggests that Titanfall Legends has been in development for some time, originally under the leadership of Mohammad Alavi, a former Respawn developer who was heavily involved in story and level design for Titanfall, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends. Alavi left Respawn in January 2022. Long before that, he had designed iconic Call of Duty missions like Crew Expendable in Modern Warfare and No Russian in Modern Warfare 2.

The report is light on further information on Titanfall Legends, though the codename certainly suggests an effort to bring Apex Legends and Titanfall closer together. While they share FPS controls and the same fictional universe, their respective tones and broad structures are very different.

Fans have been clamoring for a new entry in the Titanfall series for years, and while Respawn has pushed back every time it seemed the possibility of Titanfall 3 was shut down, the studio has never publicly committed to a proper new entry. For now, Respawn is working on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and a handful of other Star Wars games.

This report comes just after EA's latest quarterly financial report, during which the company announced a delay to Jedi: Survivor and the cancellation of mobile games based on Apex Legends and Battlefield.

While fans ragged on EA for hating single-player games in years passed, the company now asserts that single-player is "really, really important" - and between Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, and Iron Man, they're backing it up.