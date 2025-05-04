Titanfall dreams are shattered after EA cancels next game, so this studio raised $500,000 on Kickstarter to make its own mech survival game

We're not getting a new Titanfall anytime soon after EA reportedly cancelled yet another game in the beautifully frantic mech series, but one indie team has declared that "We built our own."

Earlier this week, reports claimed that publisher EA had laid off anywhere between 300 and 400 employees, while also scrapping a new Titanfall game in development at Respawn Entertainment, which was said to have been an extraction shooter, surprisingly.

Reacting to the news on social media, indie developer Crytivo said "No new Titanfall? Fine. We built our own," alongside a gorgeous clip of a character getting picked up and put inside of various big mechs, Titanfall-style. And to make matters even better, some of them have bunny ears!

No new Titanfall? Fine. We built our own.Check out the Mechs you can unlock in Autonomica - including our Kickstarter-exclusive skins.#Autonomica 💙❤️💛 #Titanfall #indiegame #gamedev https://t.co/RqgGDk1lpa pic.twitter.com/XC1066dozpApril 30, 2025

Crytivo's own mech game is actually called Autonomica, which is proving to be a massive Kickstarter success. The game's crowdfunding campaign has already swept in more than $500,000, well over its initial funding goal of $170,000, from almost 6,000 backers.

Aside from having sweet, sweet mechs, there aren't too many similarities between Titanfall and Autonomica, mainly because the latter is actually an open-world survival game with elements of farming and automation and life sim-y-ness.

Autonomica - Official Kickstarter Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Build automated farms, craft advanced machinery, and explore islands filled with mysteries, ghosts, challenges and time-bending adventures," the game's Steam blurb explains. "Explore the vibrant world, choose to engage in competitive PvEvP extraction mode, and travel to the future to face other players or face Phantoms in thrilling ghost-hunting encounters." There's a bit of everything, then.

In a Kickstarter Q&A, Crytivo says the game will initially just come out on PC, even though the team "are actively considering a release for the Nintendo Switch 2" and their goal is "to make Autonomica accessible on as many platforms as possible." The game is aiming to be ready sometime in 2026.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, check out all the new games of 2025 and beyond you should keep an eye on.