Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets an unexpected six-week delay

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed six weeks from its planned launch in March, and is now set to be released on April 28, 2023.

Game director Stig Asmussen says the team at Respawn is now focused on the final stage of development, meaning "bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience."

Asmussen adds that "in order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28." The game had previously been set to launch on March 17.

The announcement comes just ahead of EA's quarterly financial results report. The publisher also announced (opens in new tab) today that it's ending development on Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile.

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was announced early in 2022, and the game was properly revealed as Jedi: Survivor a few months later. Initially announced for a vague 2023 launch window, a full gameplay trailer was unveiled at The Game Awards which announced the March 17 release date.

Jedi: Survivor appears to be quite closely following up on the previous game, though it will be taking "a wider Metroidvania approach" to exploration. That expanded scope seems to be the principal selling point for the sequel - beyond, of course, the opportunity to have another narrative-driven adventure in the Star Wars universe.

