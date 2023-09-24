Star Wars Jedi threequel casually confirmed: "we’ll be able to go and make something really cool.”

Actor Cameron Monaghan casually confirmed that another Star Wars Jedi game is in development.

Monaghan is the voice and face behind Cal Kestis - the protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and this year’s acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Speaking at last week’s Ocala Comic Con, in a clip that recently surfaced online, the actor told the audience that he’s “working on a third” game in a galaxy far far away.

“We’re working on a third and we’re in the process of doing that right now,” revealed Monaghan. “That’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done, we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool.”

When Monaghan says “we’re,” he’s presumably talking about publisher EA and the studio behind the first two romps, Respawn Entertainment. The studio recently parted ways with Stig Asmussen, the director of Cal’s first two lightsaber-swinging adventures. Fans were worried about the departure, but it seems the series is chugging along regardless. “Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” an EA spokesperson said at the time, and now, they’ll probably be stepping up to guide a full third entry.

"We're working on the third. We're in the process of doing it right now ... hopefully when all things are said and done we're able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again" pic.twitter.com/4qLNKne7ZkSeptember 23, 2023 See more

That’s not galaxy-shattering news since Asmussen previously revealed that he envisioned Cal’s adventure as a three-part series. He won’t be able to steer the trilogy to its end, but our Jedi Survivor review had great things to say about the sequel. That bodes well for the (probably upcoming) threequel. Oh, and the game’s performance woes have finally been fixed on PC, just in case you haven’t flipped in yet.

While we wait for Respawn’s third farfaraway game, check out the best Star Wars games ever made.