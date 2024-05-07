The other, other Game of Thrones spin-off adds Black Mirror director, changes its title, and reveals a shorter than expected first season

The previously announced Game of Thrones prequel Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has a new director, an episode count, and a tentative title change.

Owen Harris, director of Black Mirror episodes 'San Junipero' and 'Be Right Back,' is set to direct the first three episodes of what is now being called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and will serve as executive producer. The first season will consist of just six episodes (H/T The Hollywood Reporter).

The series recently found its leads, casting Peter Claffey (Vikings: Valhalla) as Dunk aka Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) to play Egg.

Per the official synopsis: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The series, which is based on the characters Dunk and Egg from George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, takes place 100 years before House of the Dragon, with Egg on track to become the future King Aegon V Targaryen.

