Helldivers 2 grunts want the PSN drama immortalized as an in-game cape, and the devs are already working on "a good name for it"

After Sony reversed course on its plan to make PSN account linking mandatory on PC, players are already at work reversing the damage done by the review bomb that helped make that change happen. Now, it looks like the game's Steam review charts from this whole debacle might just serve as the basis for a new in-game cape.

Steam allows you to browse user reviews in bar graph form, showing you day-by-day breakdowns of how many positive reviews a game is receiving versus how many negative ones. It's a feature intended to help prospective players understand, for example, when a game has received a ton of negative reviews in response to a particular update, as was the case with Helldivers 2's PSN integration.

The review chart for Helldivers 2 over the course of May 4 through May 6 is an asymmetrical series of red lines that looks almost like a fashion design - and players quickly started to note that it would be a fantastic look for an in-game cape immortalizing the whole kerfuffle.

Arrowhead is legendary.New cape based on the community review nuking?Bet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/A1NCxrmWOvMay 7, 2024

The idea has gained a lot of traction, to the point where the devs have begun to acknowledge it. Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt said on Twitter yesterday that "the accidental cape design is pretty cool." When one fan asked if such a cape was in development, Pilestedt said "the team is taking [sic] about a good name for it right now."

The team is taking about a good name for it right now.May 6, 2024

Want to know about everything in the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond? We've got you covered at that link.