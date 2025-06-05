A new Helldivers 2 cape is in the works to "honor the service and victory of those who fought to defend Super Earth against the Illuminate invasion"
Will you wear it with pride?
For valiantly defending Super Earth and saving it from the Illuminate invasion, Helldivers 2 players will be getting a commemorative cape. Nice.
The official Helldivers 2 Twitter account writes: "A commemorative cape, designed to honor the service and victory of those who fought to defend Super Earth against the Illuminate invasion, has entered production. It will be delivered in the coming weeks."
❗️COMMEMORATIVE CAPE IN-PROGRESS❗️A commemorative cape, designed to honor the service and victory of those who fought to defend Super Earth against the Illuminate invasion, has entered production. It will be delivered in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/eM2MNgoTvVJune 4, 2025
People seem pretty happy about this cape. This isn't the first time one has been made to commemorate a memorable in-game event either. Fallen Hero's Vengeance was available to players who had the game during the historic battle for Malevelon Creek, and it became so contentious some players wanted to teamkill-on-sight anyone wearing it.
It's pretty cool, and it's not the only good-looking cape in the game. "I really wouldn't want to be in the shoes of the person in charge of designing the new cape. Masters of Ceremony set the bar too high," writes one fan on Reddit.
The Masters of Ceremony warbond did have some exceptionally pretty capes, so there's a lot of pressure on this new one. It's for saving Super Earth itself, it needs to be the best cape ever made. What do you think it'll look like?
In doing my cape due diligence for this story, I also learned that the garments get damaged when you use a jump pack. I prefer the shield generator or guard dog myself, so I've never noticed this, but it's a pretty cool detail.
While you await the cape, check out the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule so you know what's going on all week.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.