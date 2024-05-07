Invincible season 3 will see the return of another fan-favorite character

The Shapesmith is returning to Invincible season 3 – and Ben Schwartz is stoked.

"I remember when Robert Kirkman told me what the character is — I wasn't aware of him in the graphic novel of the comics, but I'm a huge fan of that show, I think Invincible's so good," Schwartz told ScreenRant. "He said, 'Hey, do you want to play this character?' He told me kind of what it was, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so fun.'"

Shapesmith, a Martian who leaves Mars for Earth and becomes a superhero, first appeared in Invincible season 1 episode 4. As Mark saves the astronauts from an impending invasion by the Sequids, Shapesmith cracks the helmet of astronaut Rus Livingston and takes over his identity. Despite quite literally leaving an innocent man for dead on a foreign planet (the Sequids subsequently invade his body), he eventually admits his true alien origins and joins the Guardians.

Continued Schwartz: "I'm excited to keep going too. He's still around, he hasn't bitten the dust yet, so I get to keep playing him until whatever part of the storyline takes him to a place where maybe he's not around anymore, but hopefully he stays for a long, long time."

Voice acting for the new season is already complete, and a crowdfunding campaign from Kirkman's own company reported – and then quickly deleted – that the series had been renewed for seasons 4 and 5. Either way, we're ready for more Invincible and we're stoked for Ben Schwartz's mighty morphing Martian to make a triumphant return.

Invincible season 3 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.