Invincible season 4 and 5 renewal seemingly revealed by now-deleted crowdfunding campaign message

Is Invincible coming back for more? A mysterious now-deleted message seems to suggest so.

A crowdfunding campaign from Skybound Entertainment, the multiplatform entertainment company founded by Invincible creator Robert Kirkman, went viral today after it included a small, sneaky detail about the massively popular Prime Video show. The campaign, which aims to garner investors for a potential Invincible video game, included a list of the show's accolades. A now-deleted bullet point read: "Season 3 in Production; Renewed for Season 4 & 5."

The series was renewed for a second and third season back in 2021, just a month after its season 1 premiere. Season 2, split into two parts, premiered in November 2023 and wrapped up in March 2024.

Looks like season 3 isn’t going to be the end, as per Skybound themselves, we’re getting more seasons of #Invincible. pic.twitter.com/f7nAYNPGQFApril 15, 2024 See more

The official Invincible Twitter account gave a season 3 update over the weekend, writing: "Invincible will return for season 3; should be sooner than season 2; voice-acting already complete," and including a quote from co-showrunner Simon Racioppa that simply reads: "We are deep in season 3." The implication here is that it won't take over two years for another season to arrive, but why rush perfection?

As of right now, there has been no official announcement or confirmation from Kirkman or Prime Video, but given that Skybound is Kirkman's company...we're inclined to believe that the renewal news is probably correct. Still, we'll just have to wait and see.

Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.