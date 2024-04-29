Walton Goggins shares a wild behind the scenes detail about Fallout’s real world filming location

Walton Goggins, who plays The Ghoul on the Fallout TV show, has revealed a wild and unnoticeable detail about filming on location for the Prime Video series.

Some of Fallout’s sand-swept scenes were filmed in Namibia on the so-called Skeleton Coast – including places that have never before been depicted on camera. One of those locations involved a literal diamond mine.

Taking to Instagram, Goggins revealed a behind-the-scenes shot from Fallout in a place where they "weren’t really allowed to touch the ground too much."

"It looks like I’m trying to look cool and all… but I’m not," Goggins wrote. "See we were filming in an abandoned Diamond mine in Namibia. We weren’t really allowed to touch the ground too much. It’s still owned by someone and there’s still diamonds on the ground. The photographer caught me trying to find one.. without my hands!! No shit!"

The ‘forbidden zone’, abandoned in the 1950s, was later turned into a tourist attraction – and is now, clearly, a diamond-strewn shooting location.

On the experience of filming in such unfamiliar territory, Aaron Moten – Brotherhood squire Maximus – told GamesRadar+, "We were transported, truly, to a desolate set. It became our set, the sands of Namibia."

"That first feeling – I remember walking out and doing the scene. It took away a lot of the work you sometimes have to do as an actor. I obviously believe where we are. It felt like I got to reinvest in my scene partners and really dig deep into the story."

