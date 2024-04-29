Walton Goggins shares a wild behind the scenes detail about Fallout’s real world filming location
Fallout's Ghoul actor finds some literal diamonds in the rough
Walton Goggins, who plays The Ghoul on the Fallout TV show, has revealed a wild and unnoticeable detail about filming on location for the Prime Video series.
Some of Fallout’s sand-swept scenes were filmed in Namibia on the so-called Skeleton Coast – including places that have never before been depicted on camera. One of those locations involved a literal diamond mine.
Taking to Instagram, Goggins revealed a behind-the-scenes shot from Fallout in a place where they "weren’t really allowed to touch the ground too much."
A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide)
A photo posted by on
"It looks like I’m trying to look cool and all… but I’m not," Goggins wrote. "See we were filming in an abandoned Diamond mine in Namibia. We weren’t really allowed to touch the ground too much. It’s still owned by someone and there’s still diamonds on the ground. The photographer caught me trying to find one.. without my hands!! No shit!"
The ‘forbidden zone’, abandoned in the 1950s, was later turned into a tourist attraction – and is now, clearly, a diamond-strewn shooting location.
On the experience of filming in such unfamiliar territory, Aaron Moten – Brotherhood squire Maximus – told GamesRadar+, "We were transported, truly, to a desolate set. It became our set, the sands of Namibia."
"That first feeling – I remember walking out and doing the scene. It took away a lot of the work you sometimes have to do as an actor. I obviously believe where we are. It felt like I got to reinvest in my scene partners and really dig deep into the story."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
For more on Fallout, be sure to head into our vault of spoiler breakdowns, guides, and cast interviews below:
- Fallout review: "A big Vault Boy-style thumbs up"
- Fallout season 2: Everything we know so far
- The Fallout TV show went the extra mile – by creating a real-life Pip-Boy for its cast to use
- Fallout TV show stars and creators on working with Todd Howard: "It means a lot to get his approval"
- Fallout TV show star Walton Goggins intentionally chose not to play Fallout, even after getting the job
- Fallout cast watched Twitch and YouTube streams of the games before filming: "Watching people play was vital"
- When does the Fallout TV show take place on the series timeline?
- The Fallout TV show just revealed the canon origins of Vault Boy's signature thumbs up
- All of the Fallout Easter eggs we spotted in the TV show
- Fallout’s finale may have just answered the centuries-old mystery behind who started the nuclear apocalypse
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.