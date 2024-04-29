Life is Strange developer's upcoming game Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is split into two parts, partly because of Game of Thrones

The developer of Life is Strange says its next game will be released in two parts, partly because its director misses the Game of Thrones-style release schedule.

Similar to Dontnod's previous games: Life is Strange, Life is Strange 2, and Tell Me Why, the studio's upcoming game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will be released in multiple parts. In an interview with GamesRadar+, creative director Michel Koch explains the decision behind releasing its upcoming narrative adventure episodically, and it surprisingly has something to do with Game of Thrones.

"We clearly give, at least at the end of the first episode, a natural pause point where you can reflect on what's happened," the developer explains. "Even if you want to wait for everything to be released and play everything consecutively, you still have this moment of pause during some credits before starting part two, so you can still reflect on what happened."

Koch hopes the pause between the two stories will encourage players to discuss what happened in part one and theorize what will happen in part two - just like with its previous games. "Which is something that we kind of lost with the Netflix format," the developer explains. "For example of TV shows of bingeing things, there is no synchronization anymore with other people to just talk about something."

"I remember back in the Game of Thrones days, each time after a Game of Thrones episode, on the Monday morning, everybody was talking about what happened in the previous episode," Koch recalls. "And we are kind of missing that nowadays. I think there are a few TV shows on Apple TV and maybe Disney, where they are starting to go back to the release with waiting time, and HBO of course still does that, which I think is great. But it's happening less and less. And hopefully, maybe we can get back some of that."

In case you missed it, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a brand new series from Don't Nod that's sure to make Life is Strange fans happy. The upcoming game follows four childhood friends in 1995 who get back in touch again after 27 years of no contact to confront a long-buried secret that caused them to never speak again.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is set to release in "late 2024" and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors