Asus ROG Ally X price leaks match up to what I was expecting, but it’s not all bad news for handheld fans

The recent Asus ROG Ally X reveal was admittedly more a teaser for a trailer, and it completely dodged how much it’ll cost. Naturally, it didn’t take long for leaks to spill out with a potential MSRP, and while whispers of a $799 might leave a sour taste in your mouth, I think this is actually a good thing for anyone planning to pick up a handheld in the future.

Sure, I’ll need to see some specs before knowing whether the rumored Asus ROG Ally X price is acceptable, not to mention it’ll help with knowing how it’ll fare against the best gaming handhelds. That said, based on what we know so far from the initial reveal, the “enthusiast” targeted upgrades should be enough to justify the higher MSRP. Would I have liked to see something with a different APU to the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme we’d all come to love? Absolutely, but let’s be real – you’re going to have to wait for the ROG Ally 2 for that.

So, what do the latest Asus ROG Ally X leaks actually say? According to MysteryLupin on Twitter, we’re looking at $799 for a 1TB model with a black shell and the same 7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. I am slightly bummed out that we’re not getting a handheld to rival the Steam Deck OLED yet, but again, the real boons of this variant lie within what was said during the first teaser.

ASUS ROG Ally X7" FHD 1080p 120 HzAMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme1TB SSDBlack$799May 12, 2024

Potential Asus ROG Ally X specs

We’ll need to wait until June 2 for some solid figures, but Asus has already given us a ballpark when it comes to ROG Ally specs. The company previously confirmed that the revamped handheld will have more than 16GB RAM, and while that in itself won’t drastically affect frame rates, it should help the portable handle higher resolutions better and aid stability.

What will give the ROG Ally X more of a profound edge is its chonkier battery, with Asus claiming it’ll increase capacity by more than “30 or 40%.” Keep in mind that most of the guts are the same as the original, so that should translate to a longer runtime that remedies the fundamental flaws with handheld longevity. Even four hours of play would be a game-changer compared to the two hours max normally possible when running the latest releases, and a big reason to invest in the new model.

The Asus ROG Ally X could be great for deals

(Image credit: Future)

If the rumors hold true, the ROG Ally X could cost $100 more than the original at full price. That last part is key, as I’ve witnessed the OG version drop to $599 several times since its release, with smaller discounts taking it to around $619 outside of Prime Day and Black Friday. What does all that have to do with the new model? Well, having a higher-spec variant available at the same time may influence pricing going forward, especially if the handheld maker’s previous trends are anything to go by.

It’s easy to forget, but there are already two Asus ROG Ally handhelds out there right now. Not that I’d blame you for being unaware outside of sale periods, as I wouldn’t recommend the vanilla Ryzen Z1 version at full price, but that all changes when you slash its MSRP. Even right now, Amazon has it down from $499 to $399, which is a far more attractive price to pay for something more in tune specs-wise with the Steam Deck.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Again, the Z1 Extreme version did also drop, but with the ROG Ally X looming over that model, I think we might be in for even better Asus ROG Ally Prime Day deals. I don’t want to act like some sort of discount Nostradamus, but I do think increasing the price gap between the two versions will entice players to grab the original while it’s still around, all while highlighting that the Ally X is the premium frontrunner. In turn, that may also affect the base model, which could become an irresistible buy if it drifts closer to the $300 mark.

Simply put, I’m trying to say that while $800 is a lot for a handheld, it sets the stage for some great price cuts during the numerous annual sales planned for this year. Keep in mind that Asus isn’t the only contender on the battlefield, as the Lenovo Legion GO and even the MSI Claw will be fighting for your attention. The more competition out there clashing it out, the bolder prices we’ll see, and more expensive price tags simply give other portables a chance to look comparatively impressive.

Looking for fully-fledged rigs? Swing by the best gaming laptops for higher-spec systems. Alternatively, take a peek at the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock if you already own Valve’s portable powerhouse.