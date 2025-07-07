The number of retro handhelds out there is frankly terrifying, but here are three I'd hit first over Prime Day

My mom doesn't think it's a real job, but I test retro handhelds for a living. Throughout the course of my career, and even just my thirty-something years of being on this earth, I've used portables to play almost every game you can think of, and the sheer number of options available is overwhelming.

That ultimately makes picking out the best gaming handheld for playing retro console games, specifically during Prime Day, a bit tricky. I mean, if you simply whack the term into Amazon, you'll be presented with a million gadgets that all look like either a Game Boy or a Steam Deck OLED, and sometimes you'll see the same device at multiple different prices.

Therefore, I've decided to step in and pick out three Prime Day retro handheld deals to save you a bit of hassle. Not only have I tested all three of these devices and no doubt made them sweat with my library of chaotic classic capers, but I've made sure to pick something for both players on the tightest of budgets and enthusiasts who need a beefier portable pal.

1. Anbernic RG28XX

Anbernic RG28XX | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - I'm still baffled by the fact you can grab the RG28XX for under $40, and Prime Day is encouraging the discount to stick around. It first dropped right at the end of June, and there are listings for the same portable that place it much higher. UK: £33.79 at Aliexpress

Yes, the Anbernic RG28XX does look like a DMG Game Boy crossed with a GBA Micro, and that's exactly why I love it. It's one of the smallest handheld emulators I've tested to date, boasting a 2.83-inch IPS Screen and comically small buttons. Despite this, it's still comfortable enough to dive into consoles ranging from the NES all the way up to the Dreamcast, and I particularly love revisiting PS1 favorites on this tiny portable.

Plus, it fits in that weird jean pocket that I've never figured out the purpose of. Keep in mind that the push for bigger and bigger handhelds is increasing, so we should pay tribute to babby-size devices where possible.

2. Miyoo Mini Plus

Miyoo Mini Plus | $53.99 $43.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is another example of a handheld that shows up for different prices at Amazon. The Miyoo Mini Plus typically comes in between $40-60, and this specific listing feels like a sweet spot. As far as I can tell, this is actually a record low, but sellers can be sneaky with on-page coupons that throw off price trackers. UK: £34.30 at Aliexpress

The Miyoo Mini Plus is just one of many Game Boy handheld homages out there, but it's certainly up there with the Anbernic RG35XX Plus and other heavy hitters. I've opted for the Mini Plus this time around since it packs a nice punch when handling various classics and comes in under $50, something that's less common these days, thanks to global economics. I'm also wary that I've found a particularly affordable listing compared to others at Amazon, and this emulation station might not stay this cheap forever.

TL;DR here is that just like the RG28XX, the Mini Plus offers up solid performance in even 3D consoles at a low price. You'll want to go straight for this one if you prefer vertical handhelds and nostalgic Game Boy vibes.

3. Ayn Odin 2

Ayn Odin 2 | $449 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Odin 2 only recently dipped under $400 at Amazon, and the discount helps justify picking it up over a Steam Deck. I am wary that the page has one of those "only two left" stock warnings that are sometimes a faux threat, and it could be that this specific handheld is being phased out. Simply put, grab it now if you want one of the punchiest portable emulators. UK: £340.39 at Aliexpress

The Ayn Odin 2 is anything but cheap, but it represents the gold standard for Android retro handhelds. Unlike the multiple vertical Game Boy clones haunting the scene, this portable leans more towards horizontal handheld sensibilities, resembling something that looks like an Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go portable PC, but is a heck of a lot lighter.

Compared to my other two picks, this portable is a monstrous powerhouse. You're going to be running absolutely everything on this hulk of a handheld emulator, meaning there's room to experiment past the PS2 and Dreamcast.

Retro handheld deals to look for over Prime Day

Like any handheld enthusiast, I've got a shortlist of handhelds I'll be watching over Prime Day. Some of them already come with low MSRPs, like the Evercade-compatible Super Pocket and various gadgets by Anbernic, like the RG35XXSP (the one that looks like a GBA SP).

That said, I am also keeping a close eye on much pricer portables like the Anbernic RG Cube, which is a fantastic Android option for running PS2, Dreamcast, and even Nintendo DS romps, and I'd even recommend the Asus ROG Ally and other handheld PCs for the right price. The key is to make sure you're not overpaying for a device that can do more than what you need it to, as if you're only looking to really old Pokémon games, the cheapest consoles will do the trick.

Any and all handhelds that do pop up will be included in our Prime Day gaming deals roundup, and I'll be looking at storefronts beyond Amazon. So, if you'll do me the honor, I'd love to spend the next few days picking out portable pals for anyone in need of an on-the-go device, and I'd love to hear about any additional savings you come across!

