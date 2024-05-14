Nicolas Cage is reprising his role as Spider-Man Noir, this time in a live-action series adapted by Prime Video

Nicolas Cage is going back to his Marvel character roots as he will once again play Spider-Man Noir, this time in a live-action series adaptation set to premiere on Prime Video.

After a long-awaited cast announcement since the show was first announced, Cage is officially set to star in Amazon Prime Video, Sony, and MGM Studio’s live-action series Noir following the darker version of Spider-Man, as reported by Variety .

The announcement was made by the head of television for Amazon MGM Studios Vernon Sanders on May 14 in New York. "Expanding the Marvel universe with ‘Noir’ is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers," said Sanders. "The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way."

The Renfield star previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , but this is the first time the character will be portrayed in a live-action project. First introduced in Marvel Comics' Noir series in 2009, Spider-Man Noir is the darker ‘30s mob era take on Spider-Man, who wears a mask with goggles to hide his identity and a durable bulletproof Kevlar uniform with a revolver and Tommy gun to match.

From the official synopsis, the show follows "an aging and down on his luck private investigator in '30s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero." However, in the comic book story, Peter B Parker is hellbent on proving Uncle Ben was murdered by the Goblin and his goons, so it will be interesting to see if the series explores this arc or not.

A wider cast list for Noir is yet to be announced but as for the crew, 22 Jump Street scribe Oren Uziel is on board as screenwriter and co-showrunner alongside The Punisher’s Steve Lightfoot as co-showrunner. In addition, Uziel and Lightfoot also serve as executive producers alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal of the Into the Spider-Verse team as well as Enola Holmes ’ Harry Bradbeer.

Noir does not yet have a release date. For more, keep up to date with upcoming TV shows heading your way this year.