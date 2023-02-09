Live-action Spider-Man Noir TV series in the works at Amazon

A live-action Spider-Man Noir TV series is reportedly in the works at Amazon.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon is developing a series taking place in 1930s New York City based on a much older Spider-Man. Variety also reports that the series is based in its own distinct universe and that Spider-Man's alter ego in the series isn't Peter Parker.

In the comics, Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of Peter Parker living through the Great Depression who gains super powers after he's bitten by a venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. It seems clear from Variety's report that the Amazon TV series will tell a decidedly different story, at the very least in terms of the superhero's real identity.

The Spider-Man Noir Amazon series is reportedly being written and executive produced by Oren Uziel, who you might know for his work on a variety of projects including The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, 22 Jump Street, 2021's Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He's also working on the Borderlands movie adaptation and John Wick 4.

Uziel is being joined by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, as well as former Sony boss Amy Pascal, all of whom are serving as executive producers on the Spider-Man Noir adaptation.

This is the second publicly known Spider-Man series in development at Amazon. Back in November, we learned that Prime Video ordered a live-action series based on Silk, the Korean-American female superhero from the Spider-Man comics.

