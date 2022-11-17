Prime Video orders Silk: Spider Society live-action series from Spider-Verse team

Prime Video has ordered a live-action series based on Silk, a Korean-American female superhero from the Spider-Man comics.

Silk: Spider Society will follow Cindy Moon, a character created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, who is bitten by the same irradiated spider as Peter Parker and develops her own web-slinging abilities including the ability to zip around at lightning speeds, shoot webs from her fingertips, and use her 'Silk Sense' to detect potential danger.

Angela Kang, the current showrunner for The Walking Dead, is set to helm the new series. Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are set to executive produce alongside former Sony boss Amy Pascal.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career," Kang said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge – bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."

It was reported back in 2020 that Amazon was looking to acquire the rights to multiple Sony properties, meaning Silk: Spider Society may be the first of many live-action Spider-Man series to hit the streamer.

"Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers."

For more, check out our list of all the exciting new superhero movies and TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.