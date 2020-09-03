Live-action Marvel series about Silk reportedly in development at Sony

Sony is reportedly developing a live-action Marvel series about Silk, a Korean-American character from the Spider-Man comic books. Lauren Moon, a Korean-American writer known for her work on 2019's Good Trouble and 2017's Atypical, is in talks to pen the script.

According to Variety, Amazon is in talks to acquire the rights to the series, although Sony hasn't locked down a streaming service quite yet. Amazon is reportedly working on securing the rights to potentially develop multiple series based on Sony-owned Marvel characters, though Silk is the only one we know about.

(Image credit: Stacey Lee (Marvel Comics))

Silk is the alter ego of Cindy Moon, who was bitten by the same radioactive spider as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Like him, she developed spider-related abilities (but slightly tweaked), to include: the ability to zip around at lightning speeds, shoot webs from her fingertips, and use her "Silk Sense" to stay informed of potential danger.

Moon appeared in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming as well as 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, portrayed by Tiffany Espensen. In 2018, it was reported that Sony was developing a live-action Silk solo film, and is confirmed to appear in a female-centric spin-off of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

No casting news has been revealed for this Silk TV series.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the producing duo behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are said to be executive producing the series alongside Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal.

