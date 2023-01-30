Keanu Reeves is back in action in these exclusive new images from John Wick: Chapter 4

In less than a decade, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick has gone from a puppy avenger in an unexpected underdog hit to a modern icon of the action genre. Since the 2014 original established Reeves in the role, and showcased the directing skills of former stunt supremo Chad Stahelski (who co-directed the first film with David Leitch, before flying solo on the sequels), the series has gone from strength to strength.

The key selling point of the Wick movies has always been the action, from Stahelski’s ability to stage bruising, relentless combat to Reeves’ facility with the physical demands of the role. It’s always been a palpably physical series, and the action only intensified over the next two sequels (aka Chapters), and that trajectory shows no sign of dipping with the upcoming fourth instalment.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), and promises the most action yet seen seen in the franchise. This time out, Wick is on a mission to bring down the High Table - the mysterious, nefarious organisation seeming pulling the strings on this heightened underworld of contract killers.

Here you can see exclusive images from the new issue Total Film (opens in new tab): above Reeves’ Wick meets with returning allies Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), while below you can see the star on set with director Stahelski:

Among the new characters this time round is the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), an ambitious High Table member who sees a chance to boost his status by bringing down Wick. Other cast newcomers include Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins. But perhaps most excitingly of all is the presence of Hong Kong martial arts legend Donnie Yen.

Yen plays Caine, a blind assassin and High Table member who was a former ally of Wick’s. Pushing back against the idea of playing the role as a Zatoichi-style archetype, Yen instead wanted to get in on the cool suits that have become John Wick’s signature. Take a look at Yen’s character below:

Japan figures heavily in Chapter 4, as Wick is revealed to have history there, and the film also shot in Berlin, Paris and New York. The globe-trotting is unsurprising as the franchise continues to expand - also on the horizon are movie spin-off Ballerina and TV series The Continental, which explores the history of the assassin hotel at the heart of the films.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in cinemas on March 24. For much more from Reeves, Stahelski and the cast and crew on the making of the action epic, grab a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, Feb 2. Check out the covers below:

